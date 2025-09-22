Everllence and Partners to Develop Ammonia-Fuelled Gas Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Everllence says its ammonia dual-fuel engine has gained traction since testing began. Image Credit: Everllence

Engine manufacturer Everllence has partnered with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries-Engine Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) to develop an ammonia-fuelled gas carrier.

The gas carrier will be powered by Everllence's two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia engines, Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) said in an email statement on Monday.

HHI-EMD and HMD are part of the Hyundai Group.

“This partnership represents a major leap forward in the maritime industry's transition toward zero-carbon propulsion, Christian Ludwig, head of two-stroke sales & promotion at Everllence, said.

“By combining Everllence’s deep expertise in dual-fuel technologies with HMD’s world-class shipbuilding capabilities, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable vessel design and innovation.”