Burando Energies Launches Biofuels Partnership With Dachser

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the partnership, Dachser's customers will be able to use a certified book-and-claim system to offset Burando's supply of sustainable marine fuels to the container industry against their emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Burando Energies has launched a strategic partnership with logistics company Dachser on the use of sustainable fuels in shipping.

Under the partnership, Dachser's customers will be able to use a certified book-and-claim system to offset Burando's supply of sustainable marine fuels to the container industry against their emissions, the companies said in a press release last week.

"Insetting through Environmental Attribute Certificates is the future for companies committed to genuine carbon reduction," Nick de Haan. head of decarbonisation strategies at Burando, said in the statement.

"Our partnership with Dachser sets a powerful example of how businesses can adopt this innovative approach to drive sustainability and meet their emissions goals, no matter where they operate."