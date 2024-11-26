MSC Signs Maritime Decarbonisation Deal With ENI

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC is the world's largest container line by capacity. File Image / Pixabay

MSC, the world's largest shipping company, has signed a maritime decarbonisation deal with Italian energy producer ENI.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding on joint initiatives in sustainability and the energy transition, including the use of LNG, HVO, bio-LNG and bio-lubricants on board MSC cruise and container ships, ENI said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The companies aim to create new synergies between their operations, from logistics services to intermodal transport, covering both agro-industrial activities for the production of raw materials, including agri feedstock, for biorefining, and the storage and transport of HVO biofuels through innovative intermodal sea, rail and road transport solutions, according to the statement.

"At MSC we are focused on achieving a successful energy transition and to do this we need the partners we can trust and rely on," Diego Aponte, group president of MSC, said in the statement.

"Eni has been one of these partners for many years and this MoU is a welcome and natural evolution of our relationship.

"We look forward to working more closely with Eni as we broaden and deepen our approach to sustainability and decarbonization across the MSC Group of companies."