Grimaldi Takes Delivery of Eighth Ammonia-Ready PCTC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 9,000 CEU ammonia-ready car carrier will enter service on Grimaldi’s Asia-Europe service. Image Credit: Grimaldi

Italian shipowner Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of another ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), bringing the total number of such vessels in its fleet to eight.

The 9,000 CEU vessel, Grande Michigan, was built by China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The ship is equipped with solar panels and a range of energy-efficiency technologies, including an air lubrication system and 5 MWh of lithium battery capacity.

Its ‘ammonia-ready’ notation means the vessel has been designed with the space and technical provisions needed for the future installation of ammonia fuel tanks and related systems.

While classifications such as ammonia-ready or methanol-ready are becoming more common as shipowners hedge against future fuel transitions, actual conversions to run on these fuels remain limited across the global fleet.

Grande Michigan is expected to begin its maiden voyage on the Asia-Europe service shortly.