Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 11

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 23, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 16 – March 22, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-03-2023     Vasi Star     HANDY CONTAINER     23-09-1996     Vasi Shipping Pte    
20-03-2023     Sunny Voyager     CAPESIZE     19-06-2001     Winning Shipping    
17-03-2023     Diavlos Force     AHTS     01-06-1983     Diavlos Salvage & Towage Ltd    
17-03-2023     Mena     HANDY TANKER     09-09-1991     Penta Ocean Ship Management    
17-03-2023     Spiridon II     LIVESTOCK     01-01-1973     Murr Shipping    
17-03-2023     Salamis     HANDY TANKER     12-03-1998     World Tankers    

