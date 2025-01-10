BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips Despite Rise in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices fell on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices falling from the previous day's two-month high despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $591.50/mt on Thursday, having reached reaching its highest level since November 11 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $499/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2/mt to $775/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.86/bl to $76.92/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $0.50/mt to $575/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $535/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1/mt to $569/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $570.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.67/bl from the previous session's close at $77.59/bl as of 7:58 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.05/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.