Turkey's Sanmar Shipyards Develops Shore Power System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ports around the world are setting up shore power systems to allow ships to run emissions-free at berth and enable those with battery power systems to recharge them. Image Credit: Sanmar Shipyards

Turkey-based Sanmar Shipyards has joined forces with energy chain systems manufacturer Igus to develop a shore power system.

The two firms have developed a shore power system that can be operated by just one crew member, Sanmar Shipyards said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Each cable dispenser module in the system can handle 500A current capacity.

"We are delighted to have been able to share our expertise, skills and knowledge with Igus," Tamer Geckin, R&D and electrical systems director at Sanmar Shipyards, said in the statement.

"Our vision of a future sustainable carbon-neutral tug and towing sector will depend on simple, easy-to-use and efficient infrastructure at ports and harbours around the world.

"We are proud to be at the heart of this transformation through innovation and technological advance."

Ports around the world are setting up shore power systems to allow ships to run emissions-free at berth and enable those with battery power systems to recharge them. Making use of these systems will allow vessels to cut their GHG emissions where power sourced from renewable capacity is available.