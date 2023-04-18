KPI OceanConnect Appoints Chief Operating Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bendtsen has worked for KPI OceanConnect and its predecessor KPI Bridge Oil since 2008. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has appointed a chief operating officer.

Dorthe Bendtsen is taking on the role, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Bendtsen has worked for KPI OceanConnect and its predecessor KPI Bridge Oil since 2008, serving as head of corporate services.

"Dorthe's extensive experience, expertise and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our organisation to meet the changing needs of our customers," CEO Anders Grønborg said in the statement.

"Our focus is firmly on building strong partnerships and adding value to the supply chain for the green transition and on remaining a leader of our industry's continued digitalization.

"Dorthe has been instrumental in the organisation's growth and mergers with Global Accounts and OceanConnect Marine.

"She is able to deliver solutions and insights on a breadth of corporate, legal and governance matters.

"Apart from ensuring operational excellence and productivity in the COO role, Dorthe will continue to lead our sustainability and ESG strategy, including KPI OceanConnect's successful diversity and inclusivity efforts."