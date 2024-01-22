BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $7/mt to $630/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since January 8. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2.50/mt to $850/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.54/bl to $78.56/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7.50/mt to $616.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2.50/mt to $549/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8.50/mt to $608/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $11/mt to $595/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.33/bl at $78.23/bl as of 6:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt fall in bunker prices.