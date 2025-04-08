LDC Ship Fitted with Bound4blue Sails to Cut Fuel Use by 10%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bound4blue says the suction sails were installed within four days on the vessel. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Technology firm Bound4blue has installed four 26 m suction sails on MV Atlantic Orchard, a juice carrier chartered by Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and owned by Wisby Tankers.

The wind-assisted propulsion system is expected to deliver bunker fuel savings of up to 10%, Bound4blue said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The installation took place at Astander Shipyard in Spain during the vessel's scheduled 10-year special survey.

Each sail was fitted within a single day, with the full system installed in under four days.

The MV Atlantic Orchard is now positioned to benefit from simplified compliance with the Fuel EU Maritime regulation, taking advantage of the wind reward factor.

"We are thrilled to partner with ambitious and like-minded companies such as LDC and Wisby Tankers to accelerate shipping's wind revolution, installing our mature, mechanically simple technology to deliver substantial fuel and emissions savings," José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO of Bound4blue, said.