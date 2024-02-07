BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

Wednesday February 7, 2024

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $645/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since January 24. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $494.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rallied by $2.50/mt to $869/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.60/bl to $78.59/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $8/mt to $624.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3/mt to $562/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $612/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8/mt to $633.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.03/bl from the previous session's close at $78.62/bl as of 5;20 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt rise in bunker prices.

