Berge Bulk and BHP Use 100% Biofuel in Trial Iron Ore Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms used a B100 biodiesel product on boards the 206,300 DWT bulker's voyage moving iron ore from Australia to China last month. Image Credit: Berge Bulk

Shipping company Berge Bulk and mining firm BHP have piloted the use of a 100% biofuel for an iron ore shipment.

The firms used a B100 biodiesel product on boards the 206,300 DWT bulker's voyage moving iron ore from Australia to China last month, Berge Bulk said in a statement on its website.

The voyage was the first on this route where B100 was used.

"Berge Bulk has committed to building and operating a zero Scope 1 emissions vessel by 2030 and achieving zero Scope 1 emissions fleetwide by 2050," Duncan Bond, chief commercial officer at Berge Bulk, said in the statement.

"This collaboration with BHP is a testament to what we can achieve together.

"By deploying B100 biodiesel on the Berge Lyngor, we are not only reducing carbon emissions for that voyage but also setting an example of how partnerships and innovation can lead to a greener future for shipping."