Hapag-Lloyd Takes on Bio-Methane under Buyer Alliance ZEMBA Initiative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Companies such as Amazon, Nike and IKEA are part of the buyers' alliance ZEMBA. Image Credit: ZEMBA

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has achieved two key milestones under the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA), advancing its clean fuel ambitions with the use of bio-methane.

In March, its boxship Hanoi Express bunkered 1,800 mt of bio-methane in Rotterdam, generating the first Sustainable Marine Fuel Certificates (SMFc) under the ZEMBA initiative, Hapag-Lloyd said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

A few weeks later, the Rotterdam Express received 3,000 mt of bio-methane in Wilhelmshaven—marking the first time this renewable fuel has been supplied at that terminal.

Both vessels are part of a 12-ship dual-fuel fleet of Hapag-Lloyd designed to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels, along with cleaner LNG alternatives such as bio-methane.

"With up to 95 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fuels, bio-methane is more than a future vision - it's fueling voyages today," it said.

ZEMBA, a first-of-its-kind buyers alliance, recently launched a tender seeking e-fuel supply bids to support low-emission cargo transport. The coalition includes major global brands such as Amazon, IKEA and Nike, all aiming to significantly reduce emissions from ocean freight.