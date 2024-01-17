BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $624.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since January 11. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $2/mt to $495/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $4.50/mt to $846/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.14/bl to $78.29/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $4.50/mt to $592.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $4.50/mt to $542/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $5.50/mt to $594.50/mt, and at Houston they declined by $6/mt to $585.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.64/bl at $77.65/bl as of 5:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.82/mt fall in bunker prices.