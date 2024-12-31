BUNKER JOBS: FLEX Commodities Seeks Junior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 31, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of bunker trading experience and preferably fluent Arabic or Mandarin, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Perform back-to-back bunker trading transactions.
  • Work collaboratively with the team to secure reliable supply sources.
  • Build and maintain connections with ship owners, operators, and charterers to grow the client base.
  • Ensure timely collection of accounts receivable for all transactions.
  • Provide daily price updates from suppliers to the team and clients.
  • Accurately document all trade activities, including payment tracking, in Excel and the company's ERP system.
  • Maintain a comprehensive database of inquiries and deals.
  • Meet KPIs and monthly sales targets.

