Scrubber Manufacturers Clean Marine and FMSI Complete Merger

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Clean Marine CEO Nils Hoy-Petersen said current fuel spreads are a strong incentive for scrubber installations. Image Credit: Clean Marine

Scrubber manufacturers Clean Marine and FMSI have completed their merger, the companies said Friday.

The combined company will operate under the Clean Marine brand, allowing Clean Marine to increase its manufacturing volumes, the companies said in a statement.

When announcing plans for the merger in October the companies said they had a combined order total of about 260 scrubber systems.

"All in all, the transfer into 2020 went smoothly with basically all planned units in operation," the companies said Friday.

"Currently the company is performing a series of turnkey projects at PaxOcean in Batam, Indonesia, which are convenient and competitive in view of Clean Marine's fabrication site at Batam.

"Together with a highly viable financing scheme, the company believes this will represent a unique offering to shipowners going forward."