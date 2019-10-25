Scrubber Manufacturers Clean Marine and FMSI to Merge

Nils Høy-Petersen, CEO of Clean Marine. Image Credit: Clean Marine

Scrubber manufacturers Clean Marine AS and FMSI have announced their intention to merge.

It is envisaged that the combined entity will operate under the name Clean Marine, deliver higher manufacturing volumes with shorter delivery times, and offer financing to its customers through affiliated companies.

The pair say they have a combined order total of approximately 260 scrubber systems.

"We are very pleased to announce the contemplated merger on the eve of IMO 2020 coming into effect," said Nils Høy-Petersen, CEO of Clean Marine.

"The transaction will provide additional scale to support our global operations and continued investment in developing the best possible product and services for our customers."

If the deal completes successfully Høy-Petersen will become CEO of the combined entity.