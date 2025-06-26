Uni-Tankers Vessel Takes on Wind-Assisted Propulsion System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Econowind has installed four 16m VentoFoils on board the chemical tanker Jutlandia Swan. Image Credit: Econowind

Shipping company Uni-Tankers has taken on a wind-assisted propulsion system for one of its tankers.

Econowind has installed four 16m VentoFoils on board the chemical tanker Jutlandia Swan, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The installation was carried out at Rotterdam, following foundation works during a scheduled dry-docking in Turkey.

The system is expected to deliver a 10% improvement in the vessel's EEXI score, and a 3% contribution towards FuelEU Maritime compliance.

"Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion has clear potential — but its real value depends on how well it integrates into daily operations," Kristian Larsen, technical director at Uni-Tankers, said in the statement.

"Now we'll be able to test how these sails behave at sea, what they mean for fuel efficiency, and how the crew can work with them in practice."