New Technical Guidance Published on Methanol as a Marine Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Switching to green or synthetic methanol may help the shipping industry with its target of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions. File Image / Pixabay

New guidance has been published setting out the procedures for methanol to be used safely as a marine fuel.

Classification society Lloyd's Register and industry organisation the Methanol Institute have jointly developed the document, which gives advice to shipowners and operators, ports and bunker suppliers on how methanol can be safely stored, handled and delivered.

Methanol is one of the alternative fuels being considered as the shipping industry seeks to bear down on its greenhouse gas emissions. It could offer significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions, if the methanol is made from biomass or using renewable power.

"As a low-flashpoint fuel and a contact-hazardous product the partners identified the need for a technical reference that draws on the experience of industry players using methanol successfully on their vessels to offer clear and concise best practice for bunkering," the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

"Safely handled as a chemical commodity for decades, methanol’s more recent use as fuel calls for a detailed understanding of options for shoreside and barge delivery as well as onboard tank configuration."