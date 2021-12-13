Nor-Shipping Event Postponed From January on Omicron Concerns

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event normally brings up to 50,000 attendees to Norway. File Image / Pixabay

The Nor-Shipping maritime industry event scheduled for next month has been postponed on concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for 10-13 January in Norway but the organisers will now attempt to hold it at a later date, they said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"In a very fluid pandemic situation, with rapidly rising infection rates here in Norway and elsewhere, we believe the time has come to postpone our January programme and try and create some clarity for our exhibitors and participants," Sidsel Norvik, the event's director, said in the statement.

"With that in mind, we will be spending the coming days carefully assessing the situation and planning the best route forwards.

"Our job is to serve and support this great business community, and we're committed to doing so in a safe, responsible and considered manner.

"We'd like to ask everyone for their patience at present, and will return with a final decision on the next Nor-Shipping this week."

