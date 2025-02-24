Tony Odak Leaves Stone Oil to Head up Marine Operations for Sunoco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anthony “Tony” Odak. Image Credit: Odak / Sunoco

Anthony "Tony" Odak has agreed to join Sunoco Marine Ltd to head up its marine operations.

Odak has been at Stone Oil for the past 17 years, most recently serving as its Chief Operating Officer.

"I am pleased and excited to join the bunker team at Sunoco. I know it was the right fit moving forward with this team and organization, as we grow out the marine fuel business," he told Ship & Bunker.

Odak is expected to be instrumental in the streamlining of Sunoco's bunker operations and to play a key role in strategic planning as part of their growth plans.

"We are incredibly excited to have Tony join Sunoco," James Stapleton, Director of Marine at Sunoco, told Ship & Bunker.

"Tony brings a wealth of industry experience and contacts that will be instrumental to our success as we expand our physical bunker supply footprint.

"We have aggressive but strategic growth goals and adding someone with Tony's background and expertise is a strong indicator of our commitment to success in the bunker space."

Odak's arrival is the latest in a series of growth steps for Sunoco's marine unit coming in the wake of Stapleton joining the firm last year shortly after Sunoco's acquisition of Nustar Energy and in turn, Nustar's established bunkering operations in Houston.

In addition to operating in the Houston market covering Freeport to Lake Charles, as Ship & Bunker reported last week, Sunoco has also added a Jamaica offering in conjunction with West Indies Petroleum (WIP).

Further, Ship & Bunker understands Sunoco will begin supplying marine fuels in Port Canaveral on June 1.