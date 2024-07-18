James Stapleton Joins Sunoco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

James Stapleton. Image Credit: James Stapleton

James Stapleton has joined Sunoco as Director of Marine Fuels and Freight.

He is based out of the firm’s Newtown Square, PA office, which is located near Philadelphia, he told Ship & Bunker.

The new role sees Stapleton covering Sunoco’s marine fuel sales and operations out of Houston where it provides HFO, VLSFO and MGO.

This business it acquired earlier this year via Sunoco’s all-equity acquisition of NuStar Energy.

The new role, effective July 15, 2024, will also see Stapleton oversee Sunoco’s chartering/freight department.

Stapleton was most recently Head of Marine Fuels at Poten & Partners, having previously held roles that include Vice President, Global Marine at Parkland Marine, and Director, Marine Sales at Tropic Oil.

His new contact details are as follows:

james.stapleton@sunoco.com

bunkers@sunoco.com