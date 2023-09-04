BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Three-Week High

Monday September 4, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in almost three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $7.50/mt to $662/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since August 14. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $4/mt to $577/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $971.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.72/bl to $88.55/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $641.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $10/mt to $609.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5/mt to $636.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $647/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.14/bl at $88.41/bl as of 9:56 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt fall in bunker prices.

