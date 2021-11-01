World News
MOL Takes on Green Financing for LNG Bunker Barge
The ship is set to be operated by France's TotalEnergies to deliver fuel to LNG bunkering customers in the Mediterranean. Image Credit: MOL
Japanese shipping firm MOL has been able to access green financing for its latest LNG bunker delivery vessel delivery.
The firm took on a 'transition-linked loan' from Societe Generale and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to finance its order of the LNG bunker delivery vessel Gas Vitality, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.
The ship is set to be operated by France's TotalEnergies to deliver fuel to LNG bunkering customers in the Mediterranean from next month.
"As a cutting-edge LNG bunkering vessel equipped with the most advanced technology and environmental performance features, it plays an important role in promoting the spread of LNG-fueled vessels in the future," MOL said in the statement.
"The group continually works as a team to address customers and social needs to reduce environmental impact, contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society in the future."