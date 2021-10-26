France's First LNG Bunker Barge to Start Operations in December

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be based at Marseilles-Fos from December. File Image / Pixabay

France's first LNG bunker barge is set to start operations for customers in the Mediterranean in December.

The new ship, the Gas Vitality, had its naming ceremony at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding facility in China on Tuesday, energy producer TotalEnergies said in a press release. The vessel will be based at Marseilles-Fos from December, and has 18,600 m3 of cargo capacity.

"With the accelerated pace of transition to marine LNG we are witnessing among shipowners, it shows the shipping industry's readiness to act today to curb their current greenhouse gas emissions, whilst paving the pay for future, alternative fuel solutions such as bio-LNG and other cryogenic fuels," Jerome Leprince-Ringuet, vice-president for marine fuels at TotalEnergies, said in the statement.

The new vessel's sister ship, the Gas Agility, has been operating at Rotterdam since November 2020.