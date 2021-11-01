MOL Takes on Green Financing for LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is set to be operated by France's TotalEnergies to deliver fuel to LNG bunkering customers in the Mediterranean. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm MOL has been able to access green financing for its latest LNG bunker delivery vessel delivery.

The firm took on a 'transition-linked loan' from Societe Generale and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to finance its order of the LNG bunker delivery vessel Gas Vitality, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The ship is set to be operated by France's TotalEnergies to deliver fuel to LNG bunkering customers in the Mediterranean from next month.

"As a cutting-edge LNG bunkering vessel equipped with the most advanced technology and environmental performance features, it plays an important role in promoting the spread of LNG-fueled vessels in the future," MOL said in the statement.

"The group continually works as a team to address customers and social needs to reduce environmental impact, contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society in the future."