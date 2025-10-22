BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies for First in Eight Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday October 22, 2025

Bunker prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in eight consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports jumped by $1/mt to $483.50/mt on Tuesday, having reached its lowest level since February 2021 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $2/mt to $425/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $732/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.31/bl to $61.32/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $443.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4.50/mt to $419/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1/mt to $437.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $7.50/mt to $428.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.99/bl from the previous session's close at $62.31/bl as of 5:24 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.45/mt rise in bunker prices.

