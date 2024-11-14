BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been dropping for the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $585/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since October 29.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to at $487.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $1/mt to $749.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.39/bl to $72.28/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $1.50/mt to $571.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1.50/mt to $515/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $6.50/mt to $560.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $5/mt to $542.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.42/bl from the previous session's close at $71.86/bl as of 5:59 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.16/mt rise in bunker prices.