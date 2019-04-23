New Hire at Island Oil

Manos Katsipis. Image Credit: Island Oil

Island Oil Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Emmanouil (Manos) Katsipis to its team as Senior Cargo Trader.

Katsipis us said to have over 20 years of experience in Oil Trading and Business Development, and has a particular focus on tanker chartering and hedging.

Contact details are as follows:

Manos Katsipis

Senior Cargo Trader

Island Oil Limited

145-149 Chr. Hadjipavlou Str., Christiel Building,

3036 Limassol - Cyprus

Office: +357 25889000

Office Direct Line: +357 25889228

Mobile: +357 99525408

E-mail: cargo.supplies@island-oil.com

Fax: +357 25745466

Skype ID: Manos.k_iol

Website: www.island-oil.com







