KPI OceanConnect Appoints Key Account Manager in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vinding has worked for the company since August 2019, serving previously as a bunker trader and operator in Rotterdam. Image Credit: Emil Vinding / LinkedIn

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has appointed a new key account manager in London.

Emil Vinding has been appointed as the firm's newest key account manager in London as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn account on Thursday.

Vinding has worked for the company since August 2019, serving previously as a bunker trader and operator in Rotterdam.

KPI OceanConnect was formed in 2020 from the merger of KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine.

In September 2022 it was announced that Bunker One Global Accounts -- the key account management unit of parent company Bunker Holding -- would be shifted under the KPI umbrella as KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts.