StormGeo Estimates it Cut Total Global Bunker Demand by More than 1% Last Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to cut fuel bills and emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Alfa Laval subsidiary StormGeo estimates its weather intelligence and vessel optimisation services cut total global bunker demand by more than 1% last year.

The firm is celebrating its 25th anniversary this week. As part of noting the anniversary the company is giving away its new Carbon Footprint Dashboard service to users of its s-Insight fleet performance management solution, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"Over the last decades, our services have significantly helped shipping companies improve their environmental performance," Espen Martinsen, VP of shipping sales at StormGeo, said in the statement.

"In 2021 alone, StormGeo helped our clients save approximately 2.6 million MT of fuel, averting 7.9 million MT of CO2 from ending up in the atmosphere and ocean."

IMO data puts total global bunker demand in 2020 at about 216.4 million mt, meaning StormGeo's estimate is that it cut this figure by as much as 1.2%.

More than 12,000 ships currently use StormGeo's software, according to the company's website.