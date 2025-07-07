BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady Despite Drop in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose overall last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall despite a drop in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $555.50/mt on Friday, remaining at its highest level since June 26.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3/mt to $466.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index held steady at $768/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.50/bl to $68.30/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1.50/mt to $528.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1/mt to $510.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $519/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $2.50/mt to $495/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.22/bl from the previous session's close at $68.08/bl as of 7:05 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.66/mt fall in bunker prices.