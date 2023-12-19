UK Reports 'Suspicious Approach' Near Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was approached by four small boats about 80 nautical miles north-east of Djibouti at about 5:30 AM UTC. Image Credit: UKMTO

A commercial ship was subject to a 'suspicious approach' by several small vessels near the Red Sea on Tuesday morning, according to the British authorities.

The vessel was approached by four small boats about 80 nautical miles north-east of Djibouti at about 5:30 AM UTC, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post on Tuesday. The agency first reported the incident earlier in the morning without revealing details about what happened.

"[The] vessel was approached by four small boats with 4-5 POB in each small boat," UKMTO said.

"Each boat is blue/grey in description.

"The closest small boat paralleled the ship's course at 0.5 nm before breaking away.

"Master reports no hailing heard and no weapons sighted."

Commercial shipping in and around the Red Sea has increasingly come under attack by Yemen's Houthi movement in recent weeks in a response to the worsening conflict in Gaza.

On Monday the US announced a new international taskforce geared at boosting maritime security in the region.