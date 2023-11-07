BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have lacked a firm direction for the past few weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $677.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since October 31. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $4.50/mt to $537/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $11.50/mt to $933.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.29/bl to $85.18/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $690.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $9/mt to $595/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $7/mt to $683.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $5/mt to $601/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.56/bl at $84.39/bl as of 6:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.22/mt fall in bunker prices.