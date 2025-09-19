BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Drops

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held steady at a one-week high on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a drop in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $524/mt on Thursday, remaining at its highest level since September 9.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $444/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $1.50/mt to $772/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.51/bl to $67.44/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $490.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4/mt to $459.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $2.50/mt to $490/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $487/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.17/bl from the previous session's close at $67.27/bl as of 7:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.28/mt fall in bunker prices.