BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Drops

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held steady on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady on average despite a fall in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $532/mt on Thursday, having gained $1/mt the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2/mt to $461.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $706/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.75/bl to $64.15/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $506.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1/mt to $471.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1/mt to $503/mt, and at Houston they rose by $3/mt to $475/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.21/bl from the previous session's close at $63.94/bl as of 6:30 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.58/mt fall in bunker prices.