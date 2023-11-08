IBIA CONVENTION: Constantinos Capetakanis to Be Next IBIA Chairman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Capetanakis has been bunker director of shipping firm Starbulk since 2019. Image Credit: Constantinos Capetanakis / LinkedIn

Constantinos Capetanakis is set to become the next chairman of industry body IBIA from next year.

The current chairman, Tim Cosulich, confirmed the news at the IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Capetanakis is currently vice chairman of the IBIA board, a position that typically puts its holder in place to take over as chairman once the position becomes vacant.

Cosulich became IBIA chairman in April 2022, and his term will come to an end in March of next year.

"Constantinos will be a fantastic chair," Cosulich said at the conference.

"I hope he has as much fun as I did with the board and the executive committee."

Capetanakis has been bunker director of shipping firm Starbulk since 2019, and first joined IBIA's board in 2020.