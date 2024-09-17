The Hawks to Add Second Bunker Delivery Vessel in Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be the company's second in Sri Lanka. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm The Hawks is set to add a second bunker delivery vessel to its operation in Sri Lanka.

The firm has acquired the 8,800 DWT tanker Pacific Petro 01, Hussain Aman, general manager of The Hawks, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"We have successfully acquired Pacific Petro 01 to be renamed to Hawks Majesty," Aman said in the post.

"Our intention is to mobilize her to Sri Lanka to operate as a bunker barge further enhancing and strengthening our bunkering services in Sri Lankan ports.

"This new addition will be the second bunker barge owned and managed by The Hawks in Sri Lanka together with Hawks Victory.

"Our commitment to developing Sri Lanka's bunker market and serving our global clients remains strong."