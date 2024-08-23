Singapore Implements Monkeypox Screenings for Seafarers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The authorities will implement temperature and visual screening at sea checkpoints for crew and passengers arriving on ships from monkeypox-affected areas. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's authorities are set to introduce screenings for monkeypox for crew on ships in the city-state's waters.

The authorities will implement temperature and visual screening at sea checkpoints for crew and passengers arriving on ships from monkeypox-affected areas, Singapore's Ministry of Health said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"As of 22 August 2024, 13 confirmed cases of mpox have been detected this year, all of which are of the less severe Clade II infections," the ministry said.

"There have been no mpox Clade I cases detected in Singapore to date.

"MOH is monitoring the global situation very closely.

"Thus far, the outbreak remains generally confined to Africa, with two cases of the more severe mpox Clade I reported in Sweden and Thailand.

"There are currently no reports of local spread in these two countries."

Earlier this week a ship was quarantined in Argentina over a suspected monkeypox case. The seafarer subsequently tested negative for the virus.