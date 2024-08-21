BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Sales Manager in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global marine fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a sales manager in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with a background in chemistry, laboratory testing or marine engineering as well as fluent English and preferably Spanish, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Provide relevant market and customer information for the sales plan in the short and long term (1-3 years).

Make suggestions and contributions to activities, objectives and targets for realising growth.

Develop a sales plan per account in line with the standards set and implement the plan of action to achieve goals.

Visit and prepare for customer meetings with existing and potential customers.

Identify customer requirements and provide tailor-made advice about services.

Conduct negotiations of contracts and agreements.

Carefully weigh interests against each other, from the commercial point of view, and preservation of the relationship.

Make reports and minutes on visits, and draft minutes of meeting in English.

Collaborate with local/regional sales agents/sales offices for the development of the local/sub-regional market and approaching customers.

Be accessible to and speak with customers and take appropriate action in case of problems and emergencies.

Discuss problems and complaints with customers and promote appropriate solutions.

Take appropriate action with the help of other employees within the organisation, wherever necessary.

Ensure the proper handling of customers and provide feedback to the customer on technical, transport, finance, etc, matters.

Participate in international sales meetings.

Share experiences and ideas about market development, service improvement and product development, etc.

Deliver technical presentations at industry event and conferences, when required.

