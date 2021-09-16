Bunker Supplier Monjasa Takes on 10 Trainees

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The training programme lasts for two years. Image Credit: Monjasa

Bunker supplier Monjasa has taken on 10 new trainees in its annual programme this year.

The company has extended the Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainee programme to cover all of its offices this year, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The trainees hired are as follows:

Trader, Christian Mazid , Panama

, Panama Trader, Patrick Bamforth , Fredericia

, Fredericia Trader, Christian Skaarup Dahlgaard , Fredericia

, Fredericia Trader, Gianina Filip, Fredericia

Fredericia Trader, Olajide Akinyemi , Dubai

, Dubai Operator, Danyal Dokrat , Dubai

, Dubai Trader, Nicolas D. Fernandez-Cote , Stamford

, Stamford Trader, Arian Dylan Davoodi , Copenhagen

, Copenhagen Trader, Natasha Lee , Singapore

, Singapore Trader, Chloe Tran, Vietnam

The programme lasts for two years.

"With no obvious recruitment channels for the specialised bunkering industry, the purpose of the MOST programme is to bridge the gap between industry expectations and the people fuelling the industry of the future," the company said in the statement.

"By educating and grooming a specialised workforce, Monjasa's trainees are able to support customers and suppliers from an early stage of employment and industry feedback has been very encouraging so far."