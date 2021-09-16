World News
Bunker Supplier Monjasa Takes on 10 Trainees
The training programme lasts for two years. Image Credit: Monjasa
Bunker supplier Monjasa has taken on 10 new trainees in its annual programme this year.
The company has extended the Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainee programme to cover all of its offices this year, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.
The trainees hired are as follows:
- Trader, Christian Mazid, Panama
- Trader, Patrick Bamforth, Fredericia
- Trader, Christian Skaarup Dahlgaard, Fredericia
- Trader, Gianina Filip, Fredericia
- Trader, Olajide Akinyemi, Dubai
- Operator, Danyal Dokrat, Dubai
- Trader, Nicolas D. Fernandez-Cote, Stamford
- Trader, Arian Dylan Davoodi, Copenhagen
- Trader, Natasha Lee, Singapore
- Trader, Chloe Tran, Vietnam
The programme lasts for two years.
"With no obvious recruitment channels for the specialised bunkering industry, the purpose of the MOST programme is to bridge the gap between industry expectations and the people fuelling the industry of the future," the company said in the statement.
"By educating and grooming a specialised workforce, Monjasa's trainees are able to support customers and suppliers from an early stage of employment and industry feedback has been very encouraging so far."