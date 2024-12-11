BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are heading lower. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $570/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since September 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $6.50/mt to $494.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $2/mt to $746.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.05/bl to $72.19/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $7.50/mt to $535/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3/mt to $500.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $4.50/mt to $532/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $1.50/mt to $540/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.64/bl from the previous session's close at $72.83/bl as of 9:57 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.82/mt rise in bunker prices.