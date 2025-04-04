China Announces Retaliatory 34% Tariff Against US Imports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

China will impose a 34% tariff on all imports from the US from April 10. File Image / Pixabay

China's government is set to respond to the Trump Administration's new tariff rates on its products with its own sharply increased levy next week.

China will impose a 34% tariff on all imports from the US from April 10, news agency AP reported on Friday.

The rate matches that set by the US on imports from China earlier this week.

The tougher-than-expected US tariffs announced this week, in combination with expectations of new levies from other countries in response, have led to a sharp selloff in prices for crude and other commodities.

ICE Brent crude futures traded at $65.68/bl at 11:55 AM London time on Friday, down from $70.14/bl at Thursday's close and from $74.95/bl on Wednesday.