UK Reports New Drone Attack Off Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A ship was hit by a drone 60 nautical miles north of Djibouti at the entrance to the Red Sea at about 6:20 PM UTC on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new drone attack has been reported on a ship near Yemen, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

A ship was hit by a drone 60 nautical miles north of Djibouti at the entrance to the Red Sea at about 6:20 PM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

The attack resulted in superficial damage to the vessel's accommodation superstructure.

"The crew are reported to be sage and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the agency said.

"Authorities are investigating.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.