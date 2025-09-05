Banle Group 1H 2025 Biofuel Sales Jumped by Nearly 155% On the Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm reported a net loss of $992,000 in 1H 2025, narrowing from a 1.62 million loss last year. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Banle Group’s biofuel sales surged by 154.7% year-on-year in 1H 2025.

Factors such as IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and FuelEU Maritime regulations contributed to driving biofuel demand, according to the 1H 2025 financial report published by its parent company, CBL International, on Thursday.

The firm reported consolidated revenue of US $265.17 million in the first half, with gross profit margin edging up to 1.02% from 0.98% last year.

Net loss narrowed to $992,000, compared with $1.62 million loss in the same period of 2024.

The 38.8% improvement was attributed to disciplined cost controls and efficiency measures, with operating expenses falling 17% to $3.42 million from $4.12 million in 1H 2024.

Banle now supplies marine fuels at 65 ports worldwide.