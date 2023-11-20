Houthis Seize NYK-Chartered Car Carrier Off Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was detained on the afternoon of November 19. Image Credit: Ray Car Carriers

Houthi forces have detained an Israel-linked pure car and truck carrier chartered to NYK off the coast of Yemen.

The vessel was detained on the afternoon of November 19, NYK said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"NYK was informed by Galaxy Maritime Ltd., which is based in the U.K., that an NYK-chartered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) named "Galaxy Leader" had been seized near Hodeida, Yemen, while sailing for India," NYK said in the statement.

"No cargo was on the vessel."

The beneficial owner of the vessel is Isle of Man-based Ray Car Carriers, according to data from VesselsValue, a unit of Tel Aviv-incorporated Ray Shipping.

The Houthi leadership had warned last week that they may target Israeli ships in the Red Sea in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.