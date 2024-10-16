ISO Starts Work on Next Revision of 8217 Marine Fuel Specification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Michael Green is senior quality manager at World Fuel Services. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Just months after releasing the latest edition of the ISO 8217 standard, the International Organization for Standardization has already held its first meeting to discuss what might be included in the next revision, according to Michael Green, senior quality manager at World Fuel Services.

The ISO 8217:2024 specifications were published in May, in the first full update to the standards since 2017.

"It's a constantly evolving document that develops based on the types of products that are available for purchase at this moment in time," Green said at Argus Biofuels Europe conference in London on Tuesday.

One topic in the discussions on the next ISO revision, according to Green, is the NEN 7427-1 standard published in the Netherlands earlier this year.

"This is classed as an off-spec FAME product that's being examined in the Netherlands for wider use within marine fuels," Green said.

The NEN 7427-1 standard for FAME as a blend component for residual marine fuels was published by NEN in July. The standard is designed to encompass FAME that falls slightly outside the EN 14214 or ASTM D6751 specifications, but which is considered by NEN to be suitable for use in marine fuel blends.