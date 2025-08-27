BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at a two-week high. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to their highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $532.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since August 11.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $452.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2/mt to $751.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $1.58/bl to $67.22/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $507.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $2.50/mt to $473.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $506/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1/mt to $492.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.04/bl from the previous session's close at $67.26/bl as of 5:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt rise in bunker prices.