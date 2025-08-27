BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 27, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to their highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $532.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since August 11.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $452.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2/mt to $751.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $1.58/bl to $67.22/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $507.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $2.50/mt to $473.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $506/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1/mt to $492.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.04/bl from the previous session's close at $67.26/bl as of 5:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt rise in bunker prices.

