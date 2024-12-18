Anemoi Completes Largest Wind-Assisted Propulsion Project to Date

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has completed the installation of five 35m rotor sails on board the very large ore carrier Sohar Max. Image Credit: Anemoi Marine Technologies

Anemoi Marine Technologies has completed its largest installation project of a wind-assisted propulsion system to date.

The firm has completed the installation of five 35m rotor sails on board the very large ore carrier Sohar Max, the largest vessel it has installed the systems on so far, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The sails have a folding deployment system allowing them to be folded down during cargo operations.

"With the installation of the Rotor Sails, it is expected that Sohar Max will now be able to reduce its fuel consumption by up to 6% and cut carbon emissions by up to 3,000 tonnes annually," the company said in the statement.

"Sohar Max has just completed a voyage to Tubarao, during which the rotor sail test period began and testing will continue on future voyages."