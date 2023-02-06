Onboard Hydrogen Fuel Cell Project Wins EUR 15 Million Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project has been awarded EUR 15 million over five years from the European Climate Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency. File Image / Pixabay

A project seeking to develop the use of hydrogen fuel cells in shipping has been awarded EUR 15 million in funding by the European Union.

The Ship-aH2oy project's 17 partners have been informed that they will receive EUR 15 million over five years from the European Climate Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency.

The project will seek to combine solid oxide fuel cells with hydrogen stored in a liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC). The LOHC allows the hydrogen to be transported at normal temperatures and pressures, reducing costs and safety risks.

The project intends to demonstrate the LOHC/SOFC on one of shipping firm Edda Wind's commissioning/service operation vessels.